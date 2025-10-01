Alphabet CLO Urges Europe To Clear Hurdles For AI

Kent Walker, president of global affairs and chief legal officer for Google and Alphabet, on Wednesday called on the European Union to do away with "regulatory complexity" as global competition in...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now