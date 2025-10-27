Ga. State Judge Wrongly Jailed Woman, Suit Alleges

Molly Riley Dennis said that Fulton County Superior Court Judge Shermela J. Williams ordered her to be handcuffed and put in a cell "without any charge, warrant, or legal authority" during the court hearing, according to her complaint filed last Wednesday. The unlawful arrest violated her Fourth Amendment right against unreasonable searches and seizures and her 14th Amendment right to due process.
"Williams, an experienced former prosecutor, knew or should have known that no lawful basis existed to order plaintiff's detention," Dennis said. "Plaintiff was never charged with any offense, served with a warrant, or afforded notice or a hearing. Her detention was effected solely by the unlawful command of Judge Williams and the deputy's or deputies' compliance."
Dennis also sued Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat and others, alleging that Fulton County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested her in October 2023 for about 15 to 45 minutes.
Judge Williams was presiding over the bench trial of a domestic relations action between Dennis' parents when she ordered Dennis to be arrested. Dennis said she was in the courtroom after she was officially summoned as a witness through a subpoena.
"As Judge Williams delivered her findings, she stopped at one point, and without interruption or provocation of any kind from plaintiff, ordered, in open court, that plaintiff be taken into custody without any warrant, charge, or contempt proceeding," Dennis said.
Her arrest has been one of the ethical misconduct allegations against Judge Williams.
Dennis told the commission in a hearing in May that she was "humiliated" by Judge Williams' decision to lock her in a cell during her parents' divorce hearing, recalling that she felt the judge had claimed for herself the additional titles of "jury and executioner."
Dennis said that Judge Williams accused her of "felony offenses" because she entered her father's apartment with his permission.
"After informing plaintiff that her conduct warranted a prison sentence of thirty-five years or more, Judge Williams instructed the deputy to 'show her what that cell looks like,'" Dennis said.
In addition, she claimed that the county and its sheriff's office failed to properly train its deputies.
This suit comes as Judge Williams is facing charges of violating her judicial ethical requirements.
The Georgia Judicial Qualifications Commission asked the state supreme court earlier this month to remove Judge Williams from the bench over her alleged misconduct. Judge Williams' attorney said in July that his client should receive only a private reprimand and 30-day suspension.
The commission has claimed that Judge Williams had Dennis arrested after she had testified on her mother's behalf in her parents' divorce. According to the commission, the judge spoke of "teaching Molly a lesson" and had treated Dennis differently than other witnesses, taking over her cross-examination and interrupting the lawyers, and that she filed her nails and took a phone call during the testimony.
In addition to the allegedly illegal arrest of Dennis, the commission has accused Judge Williams of trying to mischaracterize and conceal an ex parte conversation she initiated with an attorney who had a custody case before her.
The commission said the judge provided dishonest testimony regarding the claims against her.
Counsel for Dennis, Christopher D. Pixley of Christopher D. Pixley LLC, said in a statement to Law360 Pulse on Monday that this case is "about every citizen's right to equal and fair treatment before the law."
"Being handcuffed and jailed in open court by a sitting judge is something that leaves a lasting mark on a person's sense of safety and trust," Pixley said. "There is no getting around the fact that Molly has been affected by what we believe was a clear and unjustifiable abuse of power. We think she's right to be focused on turning that experience into accountability."
Pixley added that Judge Williams has not personally apologized to or acknowledge Dennis.
Pixley said he's handled other cases involving allegations of civil rights abuses, including cases over in-custody deaths.
"Each case is different, but they all reflect the principle that constitutional limits apply to everyone who wields state power," Pixley said.
Labat and Judge Williams didn't immediately respond to requests for comment on Monday.
