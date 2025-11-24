MVP: Latham's Matthew Brill

Matthew Brill, global chair of the connectivity, privacy and information practice at Latham & Watkins LLP, helped steer this year's $34.5 billion Charter and Cox tie-up and joined with other firms...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now