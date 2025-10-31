Univ. With Campuses Across South Brings On Atty As CEO

A university system with 11 campuses in states including Georgia, Texas and Florida has named the vice president and general counsel of Education Affiliates Inc. as its chief executive officer and...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now