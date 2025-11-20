The 2025 Law360 Pulse Compensation Report

(iStock.com/Dilok Klaisataporn)

The Law360 Pulse Compensation Report: Law Firms How much are law firm attorneys really earning, and how do they feel about it? Law360 Pulse's law firm compensation report breaks down pay, bonuses, billable hours and transparency across firms of all sizes to show how compensation stacks up across the legal industry.



The Law360 Pulse Compensation Report: General Counsel At the top of the corporate legal ladder, the rewards can be substantial. The Law360 Pulse Compensation Report: General Counsel reviews the reported pay packages of more than 200 top legal chiefs at S&P 500 companies to uncover who's earning the most, what industries are the most lucrative, and which law firms and law schools are shaping the upper ranks of corporate law.



The Law360 Pulse Compensation Report: In-House In Law360 Pulse's in-house compensation report, lawyers who work in legal departments across the United States share insights into their salaries, bonuses, long-term incentives and motivations for choosing in-house work. The report highlights compensation trends across the corporate legal landscape and examines whether in-house life offers more balance.



--Editing by Philip Shea.

Law360 Pulse's 2025 Compensation Report takes a data-driven look at pay in the legal industry, detailing what lawyers at firms and corporate legal departments across the United States brought home last year and how they view their compensation.

