Ex-Ga. Atty Says Former Law Firm Violated Severance Deal

An attorney who was disbarred in Georgia earlier this year has sued his former Atlanta-area law firm claiming that it owes him more than $70,000 for breaking his termination settlement by...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now