NJ Supreme Court Approves 'NextGen' Bar Exam For 2028

The New Jersey Supreme Court has adopted the "Next Generation" bar exam and will begin administering the new test in July 2028, following recommendations made by an ad hoc committee earlier...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now