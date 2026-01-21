Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fla. Court Opts Not To Send Grand Jury Secrecy Case Higher Up

By David Minsky · January 21, 2026, 4:29 PM EST

A Florida appellate court on Wednesday declined the state's request to have the state Supreme Court review a question of whether a grand jury can indict a former school attorney for...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest in-house counsel trends in Lexis

Discover

Documents

pulse promo These Law Firms Are Law360 Pulse's Global Leaders

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Sony Pictures Elevates Atty Who Led CBS LitigationIn-House
  2. Goldman Sachs Says It's Not Easing Out GC Over Epstein TiesIn-House
  3. Law360 Names Firms Of The Year In-House

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority Law360 Real Estate Authority Law360 Healthcare Authority Law360 Bankruptcy Authority

Rankings

Leaderboard Analytics Social Impact Leaders Prestige Leaders Pulse Leaderboard Women in Law Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars Summer Associates

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Legal Tech & AI Small Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact