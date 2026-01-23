Trio Leading US Atty Office Raises 'Red Flag' For Judge

The same federal judge who disqualified President Donald Trump's former personal counsel Alina Habba as New Jersey's top federal prosecutor asked the government Friday to explain why the "triumvirate of attorneys"...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now