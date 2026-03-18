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Lawhive Plots US Law Firm Buying Spree After NY Expansion

By Steven Lerner · March 18, 2026, 8:01 AM EDT

Artificial intelligence-native law firm Lawhive opened an office in New York on Wednesday and disclosed plans to acquire other U.S.-based law firms to grow its presence across the country....

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