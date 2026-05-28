Del. ACLU Legal Director Challenges Jennings In AG Race

The legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Delaware is challenging the state's incumbent Attorney General Kathy Jennings for the Democratic nomination for the First State's top law enforcement...
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