Disney Atty Reflects On 'Star Wars' Maker Deal, New Starz Job

From the historic $71.3 billion acquisition of 21st Century Fox to the recent transaction between ESPN and the NFL that transferred ownership of the NFL Network, the most memorable deal for...
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