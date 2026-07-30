Former Calif. Assistant US Atty Joins Hueston Hennigan In LA

An experienced trial lawyer who most recently spent nearly a decade as an assistant U.S. attorney with the Central District of California has joined Hueston Hennigan LLP's Los Angeles office as...
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