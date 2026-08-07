Trump Renews Bid To Oust Fed's Cook Over Mortgage Claims

The White House has notified Federal Reserve Gov. Lisa Cook that President Donald Trump is "considering" moving again to oust her from the central bank, setting up another potential legal battle...
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