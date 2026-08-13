NJ Sen. Seeks AG Probe Of Seton Hall After BigLaw Report

A New Jersey state senator called on the state attorney general's office this week to launch a new, independent investigation into Seton Hall University after a recent investigation by Ropes &...
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