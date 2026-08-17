Atty Says Case Against 'Kentucky Hammer' Should Survive

A lawyer is asking a federal judge not to dismiss his lawsuit against his old employer, the Kentucky law firm led by an attorney nicknamed "The Hammer," arguing that his prior...
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