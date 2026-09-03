Ex-IRL App CEO Says Prosecutors Ignored Ethics Breaches

The co-founder of defunct social app IRL is fighting fraud charges by claiming that the U.S. attorney's office prosecuting him is conflicted because an attorney who formerly defended IRL in an SEC...
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