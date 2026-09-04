Justices Let FCC's New Campaign Ad Rates Take Effect

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday cleared the way for the Federal Communications Commission to extend discounted television and radio advertising rates previously reserved for political candidates to political parties and...
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