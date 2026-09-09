Conn. Regulator GC Admonished To Abide By Records Law

The Connecticut Freedom of Information Commission admonished the general counsel for the state's utility regulator on Wednesday, warning attorney Scott Muska to properly handle public records requests according to state law....
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