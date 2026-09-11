AP Hires Dow Jones Lawyer As General Counsel

The Associated Press has found its new general counsel in an experienced media attorney who most recently spent more than 16 years with Dow Jones, the publisher of The Wall Street...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now