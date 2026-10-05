High Court Skips 'Let's Go Brandon' Sweatshirt Case

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to review a student speech case in which Michigan school officials required two brothers to remove their "Let's Go Brandon" sweatshirts during the school...
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