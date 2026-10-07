FBT Gibbons Hires NYC And Houston Employment Attys

FBT Gibbons LLP has hired two attorneys who focus on employment matters in Houston and New York and join the firm from Munck Wilson Mandala LLP and Akerman LLP, the firm...
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