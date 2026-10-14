Hogan Lovells Cadwalader Adds Macquarie Fund Finance Pro

Hogan Lovells Cadwalader has expanded its offerings in New York with the addition of an experienced fund finance attorney from financial services company Macquarie, the firm announced Wednesday....
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