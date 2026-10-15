WH Burkley Adds Ex-Leech Tishman Litigator In Pittsburgh

An attorney with expertise in commercial litigation and election law has moved his practice to WH Burkley's Pittsburgh office, the first attorney hired for the firm since it was rebranded following...
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