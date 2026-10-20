LinkedIn Taps One Of Its Own To Replace Exiting Legal Chief

Professional and business networking platform LinkedIn has promoted one of its longtime attorneys to the top legal spot, replacing its legal chief who is departing the company after 16 years....
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