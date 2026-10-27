Atty, Northwestern Mutual Settle Disability Benefits Suit

A real estate attorney agreed to drop his lawsuit alleging that Northwestern Mutual denied him disability benefits after his anxiety, depression and other mental health conditions rendered him unable to work, according...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now