Kirkland ITC Patent Litigator Leaves For Wolf Greenfield In DC

Wolf Greenfield & Sacks PC has expanded its litigation team in Washington, D.C., with a U.S. International Trade Commission-focused intellectual property specialist from Kirkland & Ellis LLP, the firm announced Monday....
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