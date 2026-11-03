Past Losses Haunt Colo.'s Universal Preschool Law Defense

For eight years, Colorado has repeatedly met a skeptical U.S. Supreme Court when defending antidiscrimination laws against religious objectors. Now, that poor track record seems likely to doom the state's latest...
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