Justices Signal Support For Feds In Pipeline Payout Fight

U.S. Supreme Court justices Monday appeared inclined to conclude that federal law, and not state law, determines what gas infrastructure project developers should pay landowners in eminent domain proceedings....
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now