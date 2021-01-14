WellSpan Health GC To Retire In April

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 1:52 PM EST) -- Regional health system WellSpan Health has announced that its senior vice president and general counsel, Glen Moffett, will retire in April. WellSpan Health said Wednesday that the process to fill the general counsel role is underway. Moffett, who has served as the company's first and only general counsel, recently oversaw the development of a new governance model. Moffett said in a statement that he is extremely grateful for his long-standing career at WellSpan Health. "It was my privilege to play an active and meaningful role in building the WellSpan system that is in place today," Moffett said. WellSpan Health, which serves...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS