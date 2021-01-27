5 Questions For First Woman To Lead Wilentz Goldman

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 2:25 PM EST) -- Shareholders at Wilentz Goldman Spitzer PA recently elected Lisa Gorab as president and managing partner, a landmark moment for the firm as Gorab will become the first woman to hold that title, but she has another perspective on it. Lisa Gorab "In my 28 years at the firm, I have only ever felt I was a 'Wilentz attorney,'" she told Law360 in an interview Tuesday. Gorab, who was elected Jan. 14 to the leadership role and will be based out of the firm's Woodbridge office, spoke with Law360 about her career, strengthening equality in the legal industry and what she has...

