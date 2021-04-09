Davis Wright Adds Another Former Tech GC To Calif. Offices

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 10:50 AM EDT) -- Davis Wright has added a former general counsel of Japan Display Group to the firm's new Silicon Valley office, continuing a trend of hiring former in-house counsel to the firm's technology practice. Ulysses Hui has joined Davis Wright Tremaine LLP as a partner in the technology, communications, and privacy and security practice, the firm announced this week. Hui was the first general counsel for Japan Display Group, which makes displays for companies like Apple and Google. Hui helped guide the company through its 2014 initial public offering, along with several years of massive growth and trade tensions, the firm said....

