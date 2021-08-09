Porter Wright Adds Veteran Litigator In Pittsburgh

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 3:32 PM EDT) -- An attorney with nearly 25 years of courtroom experience has joined the litigation team at Porter Wright Morris & Arthur LLP's Pittsburgh office, the firm announced Monday. John McIntyre joins the firm as a partner in the litigation department, making his move after more than 19 years at Reed Smith LLP's Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, location. McIntyre told Law360 that he was ready to try something new and that his friendships with Porter Wright partners David Belczyk and Thomas Jones helped steer him to the firm. "They first asked me to move over a while ago, but I wasn't interested. It wasn't the right...

