Snap Reports GC's Pay Declined $2.3M Last Year

By Michele Gorman (February 7, 2022, 4:04 PM EST) -- The parent company of social media giant Snapchat paid general counsel Michael O'Sullivan $5.4 million in 2021, about $2.3 million less than in the previous year, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing Friday. O'Sullivan, 56, last year made $500,000 in base salary, the same amount he has taken home since he joined Snap Inc. in July 2017, according to SEC filings. He received $4.7 million in stock awards, down from $6.8 million and $8.6 million in 2020 and 2019, respectively. His compensation last year included $225,000 in nonequity incentive plan pay. O'Sullivan's pay has been on the decline...

