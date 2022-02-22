Spencer Fane Adds Litigation Partner In Austin

By Jonathan Capriel (February 22, 2022, 10:39 AM EST) -- Spencer Fane LLP has hired a skilled litigator, whose clients consist largely of collegiate fraternities and student organizations across the country, to join its dispute resolution practice group in Austin, the firm announced last week. Jennifer Riso brings 22 years of experience in professional liability, product liability, catastrophic injury and wrongful death claims. But, over the past seven years, she's focused on defending "Greek life" organizations from similar claims, she told Law360. About 90% of her clients are fraternal or student organizations. These cases aren't the average personal injury claims, she said. They often tread into more complex legal disputes and...

