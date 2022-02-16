American Water Fills Top Atty Role With Veteran GC

By Michele Gorman (February 16, 2022, 12:03 PM EST) -- U.S. water and wastewater utility giant American Water Works nabbed as its next top attorney a seasoned general counsel whose experience includes a stint at the U.S. Department of Justice, the company said Tuesday. James Gallegos will begin his new role at the Camden, New Jersey-based American Water Works Company Inc. on April 1, according to the announcement. He will succeed Mike Sgro, who retired earlier this month. Gallegos, whose title will include executive vice president, has been a general counsel for almost two decades. Most recently, he held the position at Alliant Energy Corp., which serves customers in the Midwest....

