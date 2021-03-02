Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Conn. Judiciary Reinstates Suspended Filing, Related Rules

By Sameer Rao · March 2, 2021, 3:52 PM EST

Connecticut's judicial branch recently implemented a series of administrative rules and deadlines for non-criminal matters that had been suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A judiciary advisory that included signatures from Judges...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Benefits of becoming a subscriber:

  • Access to all articles
  • Receive our daily newsletters
  • Build custom alerts on any search topic
  • Search by all national and regional topics

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest court developments in Lexis

Discover

Documents

promo The 2020 Law360 Pulse Partner Compensation Report

Trending Stories

  1. As Heard In NY Courts: A February ReviewCourts
  2. Judge Keenan's Exit Gives Biden 1st Opening On 4th Circ.Courts
  3. Why Biden Must Tread Carefully With U-Turns In CourtCourts

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority