Element GC David Melaugh On Apple Tenure, IP Innovation

By Clarice Silber · April 23, 2021, 10:42 AM EDT

David Melaugh joined biotechnology startup Element Biosciences as its new general counsel this week after serving most recently as Apple Inc.'s intellectual property litigation head for 11 years.

David Melaugh

