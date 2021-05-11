Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fed. Circ. Appeal Dropped Challenging Albright's Comments

By J. Edward Moreno · May 11, 2021, 4:41 PM EDT

Vulcan Industrial Manufacturing and Kerr Machine Co. have resolved a yearlong patent dispute, dropping their appeal in the Federal Circuit over Western District of Texas Judge Alan D. Albright's refusal to pause...

