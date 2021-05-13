Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Pa. Attys Accused Of $33M Bitcoin Sale Fraud

By James Boyle · May 13, 2021, 3:47 PM EDT

A Canadian company lost an opportunity to buy cryptocurrency worth nearly $33 million when two Pennsylvania attorneys allegedly ran a fraudulent scheme for nearly five months, according to a new federal...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest litigation developments in Lexis

Discover

Documents

tech survey promo The Law360 Pulse Technology Report

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Meet The Attorneys Behind $100M Suit Over Chelsea HotelDaily Litigation
  2. Fla. Atty Disbarred Over Ethics Violation Revealed During TrialDaily Litigation
  3. Pro Hac Trouble For Dallas Firm Triggers Wave Of WithdrawalsDaily Litigation

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority