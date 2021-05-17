Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Goldberg Segalla Nabs Burns White Employment Atty In Philly

By James Boyle · May 17, 2021, 3:39 PM EDT

An employment attorney who couldn't pass up the chance of a national platform for her practice has joined Goldberg Segalla's Philadelphia office after more than 20 years at Burns White LLC....

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest litigation developments in Lexis

Discover

tech survey promo The Law360 Pulse Technology Report

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Lathrop Continues Expansion With 6 New Enviro, Tort AttysDaily Litigation
  2. Meet The Attorneys Behind $100M Suit Over Chelsea HotelDaily Litigation
  3. Benesch Adds Litigation Partner In San FranciscoDaily Litigation

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority