Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Blockchain Startup Ava Labs Taps Crypto Expert For GC Role

By Clarice Silber · May 27, 2021, 3:54 PM EDT

Blockchain startup Ava Labs Inc. announced Thursday that it has tapped financial services and technology attorney Lee Schneider to serve as its first general counsel.

Ava Labs said that Schneider, who...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest in-house counsel trends in Lexis

Discover

Return to Office Tracker Law Firm Office Reopening And Work Flexibility Tracker

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Ex-SEC Whistleblower Chief Joins Arnold & PorterIn-House
  2. Houston Rockets Promote Atty To General CounselIn-House
  3. Coinbase Hires Goldman Sachs Exec As Lead LobbyistIn-House

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority