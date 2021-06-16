Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Greenberg Traurig Adds Faegre Drinker Pharma Litigation Vet

By Rachel Rippetoe · June 16, 2021, 2:06 PM EDT

Greenberg Traurig LLP has nabbed a pharmaceutical litigator with experience representing Johnson & Johnson, Bayer and others from Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP to join its San Francisco office, the firm announced...

