Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Calif. Judicial Council To Vote On $2.2B Trial Court Allocation

By Rachel Rippetoe · July 2, 2021, 4:31 PM EDT

Next week, California's judicial council will vote on recommendations of how to allocate a budget of over $2.2 billion to the state's trial courts this year.

The council will on July...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest court developments in Lexis

Discover

Return to Office Tracker Law Firm Office Reopening And Work Flexibility Tracker

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Snapshot: Robbins Geller's DQ Battle Before The 2nd Circ.Courts
  2. San Diego Bar Assoc. Scolds Newsom For Attacks On JudgeCourts
  3. Justices Back Foster Agency That Refused Same-Sex CouplesCourts

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority