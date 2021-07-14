Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Snapshot: Florida's Plan On Remote Court Proceedings

By Matt Perez · July 14, 2021, 4:58 PM EDT

Several proposed amendments concerning the use of remote technology in the Florida courts system were filed earlier in July, detailing a number of potentially permanent processes that were initially introduced to...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest court developments in Lexis

Discover

Documents

promo The 2021 Lawyer Satisfaction Survey

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Meet The Attys Suing Grubhub, Others Over NY Delivery FeesCourts
  2. High Court Docket Shrinks As Narrower Rulings PrevailCourts
  3. Trump Org. Slashes CFO's Corporate Roles Amid Tax ChargesCourts

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority