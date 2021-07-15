Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

OptimisCorp Suit Survives In Del., Bayard Denied More Fees

By Rose Krebs · July 15, 2021, 4:57 PM EDT

A Delaware vice chancellor Thursday denied a bid by former directors of OptimisCorp. to have the Chancery Court toss a suit accusing them of fiduciary breaches while leading a derivative action...

