Racing Boat Biz Takes $5M TM Loss To 2nd Circ.

By Andrew Karpan · July 20, 2021, 3:31 PM EDT

Racing sailboat maker LaserPerformance has asked the Second Circuit for a new trial after a jury found it infringed an Olympic sailor's trademark for a Laser dinghy design and it was...

