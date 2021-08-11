Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Weber Gallagher Elevates 3 In Philly, Delaware To Partner

By James Boyle · August 11, 2021, 3:56 PM EDT

Three attorneys in the Philadelphia and Delaware offices of Weber Gallagher Simpson Stapleton Fires & Newby LLP have been elected to partner this month.

Ross M. Goren and Katherine Tenzinger were promoted...

