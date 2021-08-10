Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

JetBlue Names Ex-Swyft, Virgin America Atty As Associate GC

By Clarice Silber · August 10, 2021, 3:44 PM EDT

JetBlue Airways Corp. has tapped former Virgin America Inc. Deputy General Counsel Allen Huang to serve as its associate general counsel.

JetBlue said Monday that Huang will manage all matters related...

