Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Meet The Judge On The Trump Adviser Lobbying Case

By Cara Bayles · August 13, 2021, 4:58 PM EDT

Charges that former Trump adviser and billionaire investor Thomas Barrack illegally used his influence to lobby on behalf of the United Arab Emirates will likely continue to draw headlines, but the...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest New York legal trends in Lexis

Discover

promo The 2021 Lawyer Satisfaction Survey

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Biden Names US Atty Picks For SDNY, EDNY, 6 Other OfficesNew York Pulse
  2. Who Are Cuomo Investigators Joon Kim And Anne Clark?New York Pulse
  3. Sidley Diversity & Inclusion Pros On Latest Industry EffortsNew York Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority